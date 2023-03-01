Games Saturday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

10 a.m. — FEU vs AdU (men)

12 noon — FEU vs AdU (women)

2 p.m. — NU vs UST (women)

4 p.m. — NU vs UST (men)

DEFENDING titlist National University (NU) dodged an upset hammer from Adamson University (AdU), 25-27, 22-25, 15-10 win to stay unblemished in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Alyssa Solomon once again spearheaded the attack with 28 points on 27 hits and an ace as the Lady Bulldogs extended their winning streak to 20 games since pandemic-hit Season 82, including a 2-0 start this season.

Last season’s Rookie-MVP Mhicaela Belen backstopped her scoring partner with a triple-double of 23 points, 18 excellent receptions and 12 digs while captain Princess Robles and Erin Pangilinan contributed 13 and 12 markers, respectively.

It’s the first five-setter match that lasted for more than two hours for NU after coasting to a perfect championship run in Season 84, 16-0, to snap a 65-year UAAP volleyball title drought.

“We were pushed to the limit by Adamson. We never had a fifth set last season so it’s a good experience and lesson for us moving forward,” said coach Karl Dimaculangan as NU almost wasted a 2-0 lead.

Fresh off an easy 25-15, 25-20, 25-16 opening-day win over Ateneo de Manila University, NU raced to a 2-0 start in what seemed another straight-sets feat behind the formidable combo of Mmess. Solomon and Belen, who also anchored the team’s sweep of the inaugural Shakey’s Super League.

But the Lady Bulldogs instead encountered a blistering storm from the Lady Falcons, who owned the next two frames and even struck to within 9-10 in the rubber before NU’s cool closeout.

Kate Santiago (20), Trisha Tubu (16) and Lorene Toring (12) led the 1-1 Adamson, which swept University of the Philippines in the opener.

Meanwhile, in the second game, University of Santo Tomas (UST) (1-1) barged into the win column after clobbering Far Eastern University (FEU) (1-1), 25-16, 28-26, 25-21. — John Bryan Ulanday