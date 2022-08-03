UNIVERSITY of the East (UE) ended its three-year drought while Lyceum of the Philippines University extended its unbeaten run in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Red Warriors bested Arellano University in the battle of listless squads, 58-50, to barge into Group A’s winning circle while the Pirates sank Santo Tomas, 83-73, and improved to 3-0 for a solo lead in Group B.

More than its Filoil breakthrough, UE posted its maiden victory in three years since taming National University, 79-76, in the UAAP Season 82 in 2019 prior to the pandemic.

Nikko Paranada made sure to rescue UE from that long futility with 17 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals. Harvey Pagsanjan and Calvin Payawal chipped in nine each.

UE’s agony included a 0-14 campaign in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) return from a long hiatus last summer.

Vincent Cunanan (17) and Renzo Navarro (12), meanwhile, bannered the Pirates in their takeover of Group B leadership from idle La Salle (2-0).

In the other game, Far Eastern University (FEU) rolled past San Beda in Group B, 82-73, as Yuri Escueta fell short in his hunt for a debut win as the Red Lions’ new head coach.

Bryan Sajonia (16) and Royce Alforque (15) starred for the Tamaraws, who have slowly but surely found their groove at 2-2 after a winless start.

Arellano (0-4) and San Beda (0-2) stayed winless in their respective pools while Santo Tomas slid to 1-1. — John Bryan Ulanday