THE COUNTRY’S top Grandmasters (GMs), a group of young guns eyeing fame and glory and the two top-notch lady woodpushers spice up the Battle of the Grandmasters chess tournament that was unveiled on Wednesday at the Malolos City Auditorium.

GMs John Paul Gomez, Darwin Laylo and Joey Antonio will try to separate the men from the boys as they battle wits with teeners International Master (IM) Daniel Quizon (19 years old), IM Michael Concio, Jr. (18) and Mark Jay Bacojo (17) as well national women’s championship top two finishers WIM Marie Antoinette San Diego and WGM Janelle Mae Frayna.

Also seeing action in the nine-round tournament staking a total cash pot of P322,000 including P100,000 to the winner courtesy of Malolos City Mayor Christian Natividad are IMs Paulo Bersamina and Jan Emmanuel Garcia.

The top-seeded Mr. Gomez was battling Mr. Concio while the second-ranked Mr. Laylo was clashing Ms. Frayna at press time.

The other opening-round duels of this event backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, National Chess Federation of the Philippines and Philippine Olympic Committee pitted Mr. San Diego with Mr. Garcia, Mr. Bersamina with Mr. Antonio, and Mr. Quizon with Mr. Bacojo.

Mr. Laylo is hoping to add another crown jewel to his title conquests in 2004 and 2006.

Mr. Quizon, for his part, is hoping to successfully defend the title he won in the last staging two years ago in Lapu Lapu, Cebu as well as to earn rating points as he chases the GM title.

For Ms. San Diego and Ms. Frayna, they hope to become the first females to win the annual event. — Joey Villar