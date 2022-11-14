THE 21-YEAR-OLD Red Bull wakeboarding athlete Raph Trinidad took home silver in the Men’s Wakeboard Finals Open at this year’s International Waterski & Wakeboard Federation (IWWF) Championship on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Thailand at Esc Thai Wake Park.

The young Filipino wakeboarder scored an 85.67, earning him second place and racking up another impressive accolade to the wakeboarding virtuoso’s young career.

Following his run at the championship, Mr. Trinidad shared a highlight reel of his final run in which he stated, “Super stoked to land the run I’ve always dreamed of and so thankful to bag another silver medal from the world championships.” He then expressed his admiration from the crowd involved and let his admiration be known to everyone who’s been part of his preparation ahead of the competition.

Mr. Trinidad is no stranger to bringing glory to his country as he’s been known as the first Filipino to earn himself a spot at the world rankings in cable wakeboarding by the International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation. In 2019, the Filipino wakeboarder gave the Philippines its first silver medal at the 10th IWWF World Wakeboard Championships and secured another silver medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

At such a young age, the world of wakeboarding is looking bright for Mr. Raph Trinidad and the Philippines can count on this young man to carry the country’s pride on his shoulders with every competitive run throughout his career.