Games Today

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

2:30 p.m. — Cignal vs Petro Gazz

5:30 p.m. — Akari vs PLDT

CHOCO Mucho bucked the shocking news of its coach Oliver Almadro resigning as it repulsed United Auctioneers Army, 26-24, 25-10, 25-17, on Tuesday to resuscitate life to its sinking campaign in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Less than a day after Mr. Almadro stepped down, the Flying Titans appeared a little shaken at first and had to battle back against the stubborn Lady Troopers in snatching the opening set.

But when Choco Mucho found the groove, there was just nothing Army could do as the former emphatically took the next two sets and seized their third win in as many losses that kept it in the semis hunt.

It would need though for the Flying Titans to sweep their last two outings against the Creamline Cool Smashers on Nov. 17 at the MOA Arena and Cignal on Nov. 22 at the PhilSports Arena.

And it started when the Flying Titans heeded the call of Choco Mucho interim coach Edjet Mabbayad to believe in one self.

“We explained to them to set aside what happened. We just focused on the players regaining their confidence,” said Mr. Mabbayad, who is also a champion coach having won a collegiate conference crown.

Odina Aliyeva fired a match-high 20 points while Kat Tolentino scattered 14 hits, half of which came in that big second-set offensive when Choco Mucho blew the game out of reach.

Army dropped to 0-6. — Joey Villar