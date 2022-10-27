Games today

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

12 p.m. — LPU vs Letran

3 p.m. — SSC-R vs JRU

WITH its initial goal of zooming to the top two achieved, Letran shifts its focus on reclaiming its old familiar place on top as it tangles with a dangerous Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) today in NCAA Season 98 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

From a miserly place outside the magic four following a lethargic 3-3 start, the Knights have since changed their ways for the better and zoomed to six straight wins capped by a 69-50 rout of the San Sebastian Stags last Sunday.

The resurgence sent the three-peat-seeking champion at No. 2 with a 9-3 record and, if it could win again in its 12 p.m. game with LPU (8-4), would shove it closer to No. 1 College of St. Benilde (9-2).

“We don’t want to lose anymore,” said Letran captain Fran Yu.

Mr. Yu was one of the many Knights in shinning armor that stepped up their game in fuelling.

Mr. Yu dropped a 19-point bomb, which all came in the second half including 11 of Letran’s 20 fourth quarter production, while finishing with five rebounds and two steals.

A few days before, Mr. Yu did most of the heavy lifting in a 65-53 thrashing of Arellano U with 12 points, six boards, five dimes and two steals.

Brent Paraiso and Louie Sangalang, turned into churchboys after getting banned for a game for misbehavior early in the first round, have also played inspired basketball as of late, including 13 points by the former and eight points and 11 caroms by the latter last time.

The Pirates though aren’t going to make it easy for the Knights as the former are out to rebound from a stinging 77-63 defeat to the Chiefs last Wednesday that sent them sprawling to an 8-4 mark.

Out to bolster their Final Four bids are SSC (3-6) and Jose Rizal U (5-3), which clash at 3 p.m. — Joey Villar