Games Tomorrow

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

12 p.m. — LPU vs Letran

3 p.m. — SSC-R vs JRU

FIL-AUSSIE banger Cade Flores isn’t called “Mr. Double-double” by his Arellano University teammate for nothing.

Living up to his reputation, Mr. Flores muscled his way to a performance that he regularly does in regular games or practice and powered the Chiefs to a 77-63 win over the Lyceum of the Philippines U (LPU) Pirates yesterday in NCAA Season 98 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The 6’4 former Far Eastern U second teamer went about like its another day at the office as he had 23 points, 12 rebounds, a season-high seven steals and a block while turning the ball not even once to help AU stay in the Final Four race with a 5-6 record.

“We just want to get out of that losing rut,” said Mr. Flores.

Mr. Flores said it also helped that they found a way to solve the LPU trapping puzzle.

“We had a lot of defensive changes and trainings before this game working on the press break because as well know, they (LPU) are great in pressing teams,” he said. “It feels good but you want to keep this run going,” he added.

AU coach Cholo Martin, however, stressed Mr. Flores couldn’t do it alone.

Good thing Mr. Flores got help from Axel Doromal, who scattered 18 points on top of five rebounds and the same number of dimes.

“We can’t win if Cade (Flores) is the only one doing the work. We have to have everyone on the same page,” said Mr. Martin.

The Pirates slipped to 8-4. — Joey Villar

The Scores:

Arellano U 77 — Flores 23, Doromal 18, Talampas 9, Menina 8, Mallari 6, Tolentino 6, Domingo 2, Abastillas 2, Sunga 2, Oliva 1, Mantua 0, Oftana 0

LPU 63 — Bravo 12, Villegas 12, Barba 9, Valdez 9, Navarro 4, Umali 4, Larupay 3, Montano 3, Vinoya 3, Cunanan 2, Guadaña 2, Aviles 0, Caduyac 0, Culanay 0

Quarterscores: 20-21; 33-34; 64-48; 77-63