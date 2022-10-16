TNT grabbed the honors as the first team to win twice in the PBA 3×3 Season 2 wars as the Leg 1 victor annexed the Leg 5 plum of the First Conference yesterday at Robinsons Place Novaliches.

The Tropang Giga used a 15-4 finishing kick to take the fight out of finals foe J&T Express, 21-13, and return to the top after falling short in the last three stops.

Coach Mau Belen’s charges also gained redemption from last week’s botched Leg 4 title drive in Malabon, where they blew a 20-13 lead and fell to San Miguel Beer in overtime, 20-22.

Lervin Flores powered through with seven points on a six-of-eight shooting while Mr. Vosotros and Samboy de Leon chipped in five each and Ping Exciminiano shot four, including the clinching two-ball, as TNT went all the way to the diadem and banked P100,000.

J&T’s Joseph Sedurifa, Keith Datu, Marvin Hayes and Robin Rono matched their previous best finish of second place in Leg 3 and took home P50,000.

Cavitex joined TNT and J&T in the podium after scoring a 21-16 victory over fellow losing semifinalist Pioneer Elastoseal. The Braves, winner of Leg 2, netted P30,000. — Olmin Leyba