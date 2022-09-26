Lexus Philippines adds another hybrid variant to ES line

1 of 2

LEXUS PHILIPPINES is growing the number of its ES sedan offerings by one, as it introduces the hybrid electric ES 300h Luxury variant. Priced at P4.218 million, the trim takes its place in the middle of range between the ES 300h Executive (P3.838 million) and the ES 350 Premier (P4.828 million).

In a release, the company said, “Buyers will find that the current ES models are more spacious, (and are) quieter and safer than ever before, while a new generation of customers will find a saloon with sharp performance, class-leading safety technology, and a level of craftsmanship rarely found in this market segment.”

The ES banners the Lexus Driving Signature philosophy which gives it more balance while affording the driver more refined control and confidence — owing to linear steering, brake response, and optimized handling with exceptional ride quality. A rear suspension member brace further improves torsional rigidity, handling stability, and ride comfort.

Regenerative and hydraulic brake control characteristics of the electronically controlled brake system on the hybrid models enhance the pedal feeling when it is released.

On its exterior, the current ES has an updated front grille and headlamps, while the interior has adopted colors similar with the Premier variant. The ES 300h Luxury bears similarities to the range-topping ES 350 Premier, such as a 235/45R18 wheel-and-tire combination, rain-sensing wipers, smooth leather seats, 10-way power adjustment with memory for the driver’s seat, front passenger seat with eight-way power adjustment, kick sensor for the automatic trunk; and a 12.3-inch Electro Multi-Vision touch display.

The Lexus ES 300h Luxury also gets the Lexus Safety Sense (LSS) suite of advanced safety features. The list includes a pre-collision system, adaptive high beam system, automatic high beam system, lane tracing assist, lane departure alert, and dynamic radar cruise control. Aside from getting upgrades, the LSS features have also been tuned to operate in a way that feels more natural to the driver. Lexus maintained that, with this evolution, Lexus Safety System moves to the next level as a personal driving partner.

Powering the ES 300h Luxury is a 2.5-liter inline-four engine delivering 178hp and 221Nm. Together with an electric motor, the total system output is 218hp. The ICE gets laser-clad intake valve seats, which permit increased airflow into the cylinder and an intake port shape that increases the tumble-flow turbulence of incoming air and fuel for high-speed combustion. The engine also achieves superior thermal efficiency, combining robust power delivery with response to deliver heightened fuel efficiency.

The miserly fuel consumption is also due to a hybrid transaxle with improved efficient internal power flow and a higher-efficiency power control unit. The compact hybrid battery of the ES is located beneath the rear seats, contributing to ideal weight balance and low center of gravity, while enlarging cargo space.

Equipped with a fourth-generation hybrid battery, the new ES hybrid variants now come with an eight-year HEV battery warranty, along with a standard drivetrain warranty of three years or 100,000 kilometers.