WITH his three-week Philippine vacation almost over, world pole vault No. 3 EJ Obiena is headed back to training in Italy to resume his quest for more sporting glory.

“I’m going back to training next week, my vacation is over,” said Mr. Obiena during yesterday’s homecoming at his elementary and high school alma mater Chiang Kai Shek College in Tondo, Manila.

While the ultimate goal is to medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Asian record-holder said his initial aim is to breach the six-meter plateau.

“It will happen soon,” he said.

Mr. Obiena, meanwhile, paid homage to Chiang Kai Shek where he spent 10 years as grade and high school years before moving to study and play for Ateneo and University of Santo Tomas in College.

There, Mr. Obiena was accompanied by his father Emerson, mother and Chiang Kai Shek alumna Jeannette and German girlfriend Caroline Joyeu to personally thank the school and its generous alumni, who have supported him for years.

“This is a glorious day,” said Mr. Obiena

Chiang Kai Shek president Judelio Yap said they would continue to support Mr. Obiena up to Paris.

“He’s our most illustrious product and he’s a treasure for us,” said Mr. Yap. “We will fully support him until he wins the Olympic gold.” — Joey Villar