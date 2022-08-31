THE NBA is revising the health and safety protocol for the 2022-23 season, The Athletic reported Tuesday.

Players who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 will be tested once a week.

Vaccinated players will only test when symptomatic.

As before, anyone testing positive will be required to isolate immediately.

Face masks will not be required.

The Canadian government continues to require visiting players to be vaccinated or have a medical exemption to play the Toronto Raptors on their home court.

The NBA regular season tips off on Oct. 18, with training camps opening in late September. — Reuters