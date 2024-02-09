The celebration of the Lunar New Year, more known as Chinese New Year, holds great significance among Asian cultures. From the captivating performances and vibrant red lantern decorations to witnessing dazzling fireworks and indulging in delicious food, the air is filled with excitement as communities welcome the new year.

Each year is symbolized by the Chinese zodiac, which connects each year with the 12 animals, namely the rat, ox, rabbit, tiger, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog, and pig. These animals are based on stories and folklore that shape distinct personality traits associated with each animal sign, which is highly valued in Chinese cultures.

2024 is considered the Year of the Wood Dragon. In Chinese mythology, dragons are said to be mythical and auspicious creatures that can control the wind and rain and can fly through the sky and turn over the rivers and the seas. They are believed to bring prosperity and good luck to the world by communicating between heaven, earth, and humans.

At present times, according to a Chinese tour company China Highlights, dragon signs are born with courage, strength, and intelligence. Often, they are described as risk takers, enthusiastic, and confident individuals.

In the past, emperors were seen as true dragons and the sons of heaven, and many believed that Chinese people were descended from dragons. And to honor the dignity and deity of dragons, it has then been included in the Chinese zodiac. Since then, the dragon has become one of the most loved animal zodiacs in China.

In Chinese element theory, each zodiac sign connects with one of the five elements (fire, earth, gold, water, and wood). Thus, there are five kinds of dragons, and each one has its unique characteristics. Fire dragons (born 1916, 1976) they are seen as smart, progressive, and flexible; while earth dragons (1928, 1988) are ambitious, generous, and hardworking. Gold dragons (1940, 2000) are considered talented, natural, and straightforward; while water dragons (1952, 2012) are characterized as vigorous, persistent, and persevering. Lastly, wood dragons (1964, 2024) are identified as introverted, skilled, and having strong reasoning skills.

In 2024, the colors red and purple are believed to bring good luck and prevent bad luck for dragon signs. Also, the horoscope says that dragon signs should wear red or purple clothing, bags, and other apparel for good luck, and decorations of the same color to promote financial success.

According to online astrology platform AstroSage, the Year of the Wood Dragon will bring new beginnings, growth, prosperity, and success. People born under the dragon zodiac are predicted to see more opportunities for growth and success in their career. As dragons embody powerful energy, such individuals are encouraged to take risks to achieve remarkable accomplishments. The dragon’s immense energy and aura are said to help individuals grow professionally, for instance, embarking on new ventures, embracing challenges, and exploring new areas for investment and growth. Some of the popular people with dragon signs include Charles Darwin (Earth dragon), Bruce Lee, and John Lennon (both gold dragon).

The Year of the Wood Dragon is also considered the year for invest-ing in new industries and finding new sources of income. The horoscope shares that those who want to make a career out of their hobbies and passions are more likely to succeed and prosper, as the fiery energy and positive outlook of the wood dragon will help them grow.

Moreover, AstroSage shared that people with dragon signs are expected to see a lot of money coming their way through investments and trading in various sectors, such as technology, renewable energy, insurance, etc. However, before investing, it is crucial to research the market they are investing in thoroughly.

For dragon-born people, 2024 will bring good luck to love and relationships. According to the horoscope, dragons are renowned for their loyalty and strong emotional connections with loved ones. Thus, this year is all about fostering deeper bonds with families and starting new relationships because the Year of the Wood Dragon will be filled with support and positivity for love and family growth.

However, the dragon’s energy poses challenges that dragon-born people must overcome to maintain harmony and long-lasting relationships. It is essential to have good communication, while also fostering a strong sense of humbleness and humility with their loved ones.

For those looking for new relationships, then they are in luck in terms of finding a new partner. This year, people with dragon signs are expected to be compatible with rat, monkey, or rooster zodiac signs.

While the Year of the Wood Dragon is full of financial and love opportunities, they need to take extra care of their health, physically and mentally. The dragon’s fiery energy and ambitious nature will push them to work longer hours, but they should also relax and sleep for seven to eight hours on average to stay healthy and fresh. According to the horoscope, dragon-born people need to exercise daily, such as walking, swimming, yoga, etc., to achieve near perfect health.

Nonetheless, the Year of the Wood Dragon is said to bring growth, happiness, prosperity, and success.

“The Year of the Wood Dragon 2024 will bring new excitement, growth and bunch of opportunities to grab, but the natives should stay humble, show humility,” AstroSage said on its website.

“The Dragon natives must stay healthy and humble and utilize this year to achieve great success, happiness, prosperity, and health that will last long. They should also help others in these times to elevate them from difficulties. This is what Dragon teaches us and Chinese tradition is based upon unity and determination,” it added.

To welcome good fortune, wealth, and health this year, the feng shui advises, first, to clean up and declutter. Unnecessary things hold one’s energy back and create negative space, so cleaning up space will help bring good fortune and health into the year. Second, adding the wood element, whether in planting, furniture, or green-colored interiors, will encourage growth, innovation, and new beginnings. Lastly, displaying dragon symbols to statues and paintings is recommended to promote positivity, prosperity, and good luck. — Angela Kiara S. Brillantes