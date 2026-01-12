Payment gateway startup Payrex is teaming up with Billease, one of the Philippines’ fastest-growing Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platforms, to make flexible payment options available to thousands of online and offline merchants through a single API integration.

The partnership lets merchants using Payrex instantly activate Billease at checkout, giving consumers access to installment-based payments while helping small businesses boost conversions and average order value.

“Our goal has always been to make payments simple for developers and accessible for businesses of any size. With Billease built right into our platform, we’re giving merchants the ability to offer flexible credit at scale — no heavy lifting required,” Edwin Lacierda, co-founder and CEO of Payrex, said.

Payrex, founded to make payment infrastructure more developer-friendly, has quickly positioned itself as the go-to gateway for startups and SMEs that want to launch payment experiences without complex compliance or integrations. Billease, operated by First Digital Finance Corp. (FDFC), is the country’s leading BNPL service with millions of active users and a growing network of merchants across retail, electronics, and lifestyle.

Kurt Molina, head of POS Product at Billease, said, “This partnership brings the best of both worlds — Payrex’s simple payment stack and Billease’s trusted consumer credit engine. It’s a frictionless way for merchants to capture more sales and for customers to pay how they want.”

The BNPL market in Southeast Asia continues to accelerate, driven by young, digital-first consumers and the region’s booming e-commerce growth. By embedding Billease directly into its payment rails, Payrex is betting on flexibility as the new default for how Filipinos shop online.

