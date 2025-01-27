Building on an existing partnership between the two organizations, the students of Year 6 at the British School Manila (BSM) recently participated in a day of learning and fun with children from Tondo, supported by the Upskills+ Foundation, Inc. (UFI).

Whilst BSM students regularly visit Upskills+ venues in Tondo during the school’s Make-A-Difference Week to work with them to develop community links, this is the first time that children from Upskills+ Foundation have had the opportunity to visit the school and connect with students in BSM’s Primary School.

As well as giving students and the children of Tondo the chance to learn about each other’s lives, the event, filled with games, music, dance, and creative art projects, created a lively and joyful atmosphere, fostering collaboration and connection.

The day was made even more special by the generosity of the BSM community, who rallied together in support of this meaningful initiative. Leading up to the visit, BSM students, teachers, and families collected donations of food, clothing, and school supplies to be shared with the families in Tondo.

The British School Manila (BSM) is a co-educational, private, not-for-profit British international school. Founded in 1976, the school has grown from two classrooms and 32 students in its first year to the present day where BSM welcomes 950+ students aged 3-18, representing 50+ nationalities.

The event marked the expansion of the school’s successful partnership with UFI, an organization committed to empowering marginalized communities, and underscores BSM’s dedication to fostering kindness, service, and global citizenship among its students.

The Service Learning program at BSM, in partnership with the school’s local Service Partners, ensures that students have experiences that inspire growth, compassion, and a deeper understanding of the world.