Nestlé Philippines, the world’s largest food & beverage company, has partnered with Mober, a frontrunner in green logistics services in the Philippines, to integrate electric vehicles (EVs) into its mid- and last-mile delivery operations, supporting its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and helping meet its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.

As part of the partnership, Mober will provide electric trucks (e-trucks) to service Nestlé Philippines’ logistics needs across Metro Manila.

To ensure seamless and sustainable operations, Mober has dedicated a 60-kWh EV charging station powered entirely by renewable electricity at Nestlé Philippines’ Greater Manila Area Distribution Center (GMADC) in Meycauayan, Bulacan. This infrastructure helps Nestlé’s EV fleet run entirely on renewable electricity when charged at GMADC, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability.

Compared to EVs charged with grid electricity, which emit approximately 0.68 kg of CO₂ per kWh, the use of renewable electricity for charging eliminates emissions, setting a new standard for zero-emission logistics.

“At Mober, we believe in taking bold steps toward reducing carbon emissions, and we’re proud to support Nestlé in achieving its 2050 net-zero commitments,” Dennis Ng, CEO of Mober, said. “With our eight electric trucks currently servicing Nestlé Philippines’ operations, we’re helping them not only reduce their carbon footprint but also set an example for the FMCG industry.”

Nestlé Philippines, which achieved 100% renewable electricity in all its sites two years ahead of schedule, has set ambitious sustainability goals, including halving greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and achieving net zero by 2050.

“Adding cargo EVs to our distribution fleet is part of our efforts to transform our operations by reducing the carbon emissions of our supply chain. We want our consumers to enjoy their favorite Nestlé products knowing that these were produced and distributed to them using 100% renewable electricity,” said Anderson Martins, head of supply chain and procurement at Nestlé Philippines.

“This is part of Nestlé’s global vision of a net-zero future that has brought about various shifts in sustainable business practices. We hope that by doing this, we can further create a positive impact on society and the planet.”