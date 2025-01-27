Blockchain network Polkadot unveiled over P580,000, or approximately $10,000, worth of prizes to be given to participants in their new ‘Byaheng Pilipinas’ bootcamp and hackathon series.

The program combines a six-week boot camp with a four-week hackathon, providing participants with hands-on training in blockchain development and smart contract creation using Polkadot’s software development kit — Substrate. Participants will also gain access to expert-led workshops, industry insights, and mentorship to prepare them for tackling real-world challenges.

“Supporting Filipino developers and blockchain enthusiasts is essential for Polkadot because of the Philippines’ rapidly growing tech community and its increasing influence in Web3. Filipinos’ creativity and collaboration can help drive Web3 adoption in Southeast Asia and foster a more inclusive and diverse blockchain ecosystem,” said Patricia Arro, co-contributor for Polkadot SEA and OpenGuild.

In partnership with OpenGuild and Web3 Bulacan, participants will have the chance to design and prototype solutions addressing critical local challenges, such as decentralized identity (DID), financial inclusion, and remittances.

Participants will also explore Polkadot’s advanced technology, including its modular architecture, decentralized liquidity models, and smart contract capabilities, equipping them with the tools to create scalable, interoperable, and impactful blockchain solutions.

The program will culminate in a high-stakes Grand Demo Day in Manila, where top teams will showcase their projects. Teams from across the country will be sponsored to travel to Manila for the finale.

“Beyond technical skill-building, Byaheng Pilipinas fosters community engagement by connecting participants with like-minded developers, thought leaders, and industry pioneers. This collaborative environment is designed to spark fresh ideas and build a supportive network for Filipino innovators,” Ms. Arro said.

The program is also part of OpenGuild’s 2025 vision to establish a Polkadot hub, or “Plaza,” as a catalyst for blockchain adoption in the region. This initiative reflects their commitment to bringing more impactful Web3 projects to life across Southeast Asia.

Applications are open, from newbie developers to seasoned blockchain enthusiasts, with free registration available at https://lu.ma/sp4tnz38. To ensure inclusivity, the program offers both on-site and virtual participation options.