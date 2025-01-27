CREATEPhilippines, the country’s flagship trade promotions program, is launching the second phase of its ‘Navigate the Touring Circuit’ workshop after the success of its inaugural phase in 2024, furthering its mission to bolster the Philippines’ creative industries.

The capacity-building program, which previously brought workshops and expertise to Manila and key regional hubs such as Clark, Dapitan, and Bohol, is intensifying efforts to support the growth of the creative industries.

Phase II kicks off with a two-day intensive workshop designed to hone the skills of the country’s performing arts groups. Taking place on Jan. 30-31, 2025 at the Philippine Trade Training Center in Pasay, the workshop will delve into topics such as pitching for specific audiences and market and client engagement.

These free sessions aim to equip participants with the tools necessary to attract local and international clients ahead of the CREATEPhilippines X Manila International Performing Arts Market (MIPAM) in 2026.

The program will also include additional legs slated for March and June of this year. Interested creatives can visit https://createphilippines.com/createph-x-mipam to register and avail of the free training.

Organized by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), CREATEPhilippines has been at the forefront of promoting the nation’s creative industries as a high-potential export sector. Through knowledge-building activities, event promotions, and its digital hub, www.createphilippines.com, the program aims to showcase Filipino talent on the global stage.

For 2025, CREATEPhilippines will focus on supporting the priority sectors such as Performing Arts, Animation, Game Development, Visual Arts, and Communication Design through targeted interventions.

The Performing Arts and Music sector will benefit from local promotion initiatives, capacity-building programs in entrepreneurship and service exports, and knowledge-sharing activities on international markets.

These efforts aim to strengthen international networks, providing Filipino performing artists with opportunities to expand their reach and impact globally. Key programs include the Value Creation initiative, which focuses on capacity-building and market exposure through the CREATEPhilippines X MIPAM: Navigating the Touring Circuit Capacity-Building Sessions.

The Animation and Game Development sector will see expanded connections with industry players, facilitation of contracts with international buyers, and enhanced promotion of the indie game scene and animated film landscape in the Philippines. Strategic initiatives include a hosted foreign buyer program for selected local industry events such as CREATEPhilippines X Philippine Game Development Expo, and CREATEPhilippines X Animahenasyon.

In Communication Design, efforts will focus on encouraging legal practice among players and facilitating connections with local clients. The domestic promotion program for creative solutions dubbed as CREATELab will debut at IFEX Philippines on May 22 to 24 and Manila FAME on Oct. 16-18.

The Visual Arts sector, on the other hand, will prioritize enhancing overseas promotion through Overseas Trade Fair (OTF) participation and showcasing Filipino talent at prestigious events such as FOCUS New York and Asia Now Paris.