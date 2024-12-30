Lista, the fastest-growing financial management app in the Philippines, recently marked its third anniversary with the launch of The Credit Club, an initiative aimed at bridging the gap in financial literacy and providing greater accessibility to credit information for Filipinos.

Executives from Credit Information Corp. (CIC), Credit Information Bureau, Inc. (CIBI) and TransUnion Philippines have joined Lista in empowering and inspiring fellow Filipino millennials and Gen Zs to take control of their financial habits through credit awareness.