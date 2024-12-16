KMC Solutions hosted its first-ever KMC Hackathon 2024, bringing together over 100 talented developers for two days of intense innovation and collaboration.

The event, held last Oct. 24 to 25 at KMC Jollibee Tower in Ortigas, offered an inspiring platform where students and industry professionals competed side by side to tackle real-world recruitment challenges.

The grand champion, Craftora from the Technological Institute of the Philippines, made its mark with an incredible story.

“I came here with P100, and I’m leaving with P100,000,” Allyza Toquire, one of the Craftora members, remarked, highlighting the life-changing opportunity the Hackathon provided for students.

Craftora — comprised of Adriana Cayuba, Carl Jerwin Saguinsin, Ms. Toquire, and Kevin Yu — won for its innovative solution, “Apply Ease,” which streamlined recruitment processes through AI-driven filtering and communication enhancements. Craftora took home P100,000 and a year of Proworking access at KMC Office Spaces.

Second place was awarded to Powerhot, with Ariane Lim, Isaiah San Miguel, and Kenneth Alog, who earned P50,000 and six months of Proworking access; while Bravehearts, formed by Cloud Neo Bagtas, Nikka Ysabel Farofaldane, Jann Louis Ontiveros, and Jhonn Raphael, claimed third place, receiving P25,000 and one month of Proworking access.

A special recognition for innovation was given to Neosolve, with Vincent Ferrer, Miguel Kalaw, Lauvigne Lumeda, and Kean Rosales, who also received six months of Proworking access at KMC Office Spaces for their creative solution.

In collaboration with Brainsparks and UXPH, KMC’s Hackathon focused on the “TalentMatch 2.0: Redesigning the Future of Recruitment” challenge. Teams worked tirelessly to address recruitment inefficiencies, such as improving candidate matching, scheduling, and real-time talent availability tracking. Using AI and mobile-first designs, participants delivered solutions that could revolutionize HR systems.

The panel of esteemed judges included industry leaders like Ely Apao, founder of UXPH; Clinton Marsh, CTO of KMC Solutions; Arup Maity, CEO of Xamun.AI; and Chucks Gaza, projects manager of Zoom, among others; as well as industry mentors including Richard Launio of Xamun.AI and Matthew Cua from Brainsparks.

More than a competition, KMC’s Hackathon was a testament to the potential of Filipino talent. The event emphasized the possibility for students to compete against established professionals and come out on top, showcasing their creativity, technical skills, and resilience.

“We’re not just about building teams; we’re about building communities,” KMC Solutions’ Co-Founder Mike McCullough in his closing remarks for the hackathon.

The Hackathon exemplified KMC’s mission to empower Filipino talent, offering students a chance to break barriers and create a lasting impact in the tech industry.

Recognized as a Great Place to Work in Asia and a certified B-corp company, KMC fosters an environment where individuals can thrive, supported by a range of upskilling programs and leadership development opportunities.