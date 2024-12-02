Week-long event showcases Web3 gaming tournaments, innovations

By Jomarc Angelo M. Corpuz, Special Features and Content Writer

Some of the biggest names in the Web3 gaming community shared their secrets to becoming recognizable content creators at the Yield Guild Games (YGG) Play Summit’s “Industry Day” on Nov. 20 at the SM Aura, Taguig City.

In a forum themed “Harnessing the Superpower of Audience,” Forbes Web3 Gaming Creator of the Year “Yellow Panther” suggested that consistency and persistence are essential in building a strong presence online.

“You may have to post over 100 times before seeing any results, but you have to keep posting. Keep improving video by video slowly, and that’s how you’ll be able to improve over time. You have to just keep showing up daily,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wolves DAO Marketing Director Sam Steffanina, who has generated more than five billion views across social media, noted that understanding your audience’s desires and tailoring content to meet those needs is key to content creation.

“Look at what’s working but also ask yourself, ‘What do I wish I could find whenever I’m scrolling and going through social media?’, and then try your best to create it. It’s hard, but if you just keep the mindset for a year or two, you’ll eventually figure it out,” Mr. Steffanina emphasized.

Parallel TCG Ambassador and content creator Alexandra “Alliestraza” Macpherson highlighted the importance of genuine enthusiasm which resonates with the gaming community.

“People are willing to give support if you are passionate about the game and you’re excited. It starts small until one time you post something and it gets hundreds of thousands of views,” Ms. Macpherson said.

‘Future of Work’ and onchain guilds

YGG CEO Gabby Dizon also discussed how technologies could change the future of work and highlighted one of the guild’s newest features “Future of Work (FoW),” a new program to provide its community with decentralized earning opportunities across the broader Web3 ecosystem.

“Earlier this year, we started a division in YGG called ‘Future of Work.’ It’s practically doing different tasks that could earn you crypto as a group that is outside of gaming. Things like data labeling, DePIN (decentralized physical infrastructure networks), and many more,” Mr. Dizon said.

Additionally, in a fireside chat with Emfarsis Director Leah Callon-Butler, during the YGG Play Summit Industry Day, Mr. Dizon revealed that YGG’s new Onchain Guilds feature will be built on top of the Base network.

Onchain Guilds enable guilds to establish and maintain their reputation through verifiable blockchain records of their work and accomplishments with added security from Ethereum and advantages in the Base platform.

These guilds operate within a blockchain, a decentralized network commonly associated with cryptocurrencies, and allow individuals to collaborate digitally based on their professions or business interests.

“I see guilds very much as the small to medium enterprises (SME) of the Internet, not just of Web3,” Mr. Dizon said. “These are people who are gathered together, and what makes Web3 special is the ability to own assets as a group.”

Tournament winners

Several Web3 game tournaments were also played during the summit with winners of each competition taking home cash prizes.

Kadiliman Esports triumphed over Sylphy Academy during the finals of the summit’s Indus tournament securing the grand prize of $2,500. Indus is a mobile battle royale game developed by SuperGaming on iOS and Android.

Arena of Faith, a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game from Super Esports and Vortex Labs, also held a tournament during the summit with SylphyT1 of Sylphy Academy emerging victorious and winning $4,000.

In addition, the Anichess tournament at the summit wrapped up with player “johnfdong” emerging as champion and taking home $3,000 in prize money. Anichess, launched by Animoca Brands, integrates elements of magic into the classic game of chess.

Colombian YGG Esports player Zeliaser walked away with $20,000 after winning the Parallel TCG tournament at the summit. Parallel is a trading card game developed by Parallel Studios utilizing play-and-earn features.