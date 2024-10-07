The spotlight on excellence and innovation in the Philippines’ startup ecosystem grows brighter as KMC Solutions, a leading provider of flexible office space solutions, holds the second edition of the KMC Startup Awards this year.

The KMC Startup Awards honor pioneering businesses and visionary entrepreneurs reshaping the Philippine business and technology landscape.

Winners will be selected from 10 business categories and announced at a gala awards event in November 2024. Categories include Startup of the Year, Emerging Leader of the Year, Innovative Product of the Year, Innovation in Marketing Award, Tech Innovator Award, Customer Excellence Award, Social Impact Award, and Sustainability Award.

This year’s event introduces two new categories, the Growth Champion Award and the Best Newcomer Award, to recognize businesses making significant strides in their industries.

In addition to industry recognition, winners will gain exposure, credibility, and access to valuable business development opportunities.

The first-ever KMC Startup Awards, held in November 2023, attracted over 200 submissions, and this year’s event is expected to draw even more interest from innovators across the country. Notable previous winners included sari-sari store enabler Packworks (Startup of the Year), digital bank GoTyme Bank (Tech Innovator Award), and Sprout Solutions CEO Patrick Gentry (Emerging Leader of the Year).

Nominations for this year’s KMC Startup Awards opened until Oct. 3.

As a pioneer in flexible and affordable office solutions, KMC Solutions has remained steadfast in nurturing startups and fostering growth through innovative facilities and events.