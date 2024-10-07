Echelon Singapore follows next year at Suntec Exhibition & Convention Centre

Setting a high benchmark for tech and startup events in Southeast Asia, the first-ever Echelon Philippines 2024, organized by e27 in partnership with Brainsparks, welcomed over 2,500 attendees, featured 90 insightful speakers, hosted 40 exhibitors and 15 startup showcases, and delivered 38 content sessions over two action-packed days.

Supported by 10 sponsors and 55 partners, Echelon Philippines proved to be a remarkable platform for innovation, collaboration, and growth in the Philippine tech ecosystem, all aligned with Echelon’s goal to support and empower the fastest emerging tech market in the world.

One of the event’s key highlights was the Startup Pitch, where end-to-end digital energy solutions platform SolX was crowned the champion. The Startup Pitch is designed to spotlight Filipino innovation, showcasing the most promising up-and-coming startups in the Philippines through exhibitions, onstage pitches, and more. By offering these startups a platform to present their groundbreaking solutions, Echelon Philippines provided the first opportunity to discover up-and-coming startups and a powerful avenue for investors and corporates to kick-start startup collaborations.

Attendees had the opportunity to hear from influential speakers, including Angeline Tham, CEO and co-founder of Angkas; Danielle Cojuanco-Abraham, co-founder and CEO of Zed; Alan Cheah, country general manager for Malaysia and Philippines of CARSOME; Jojo Malolos, CEO of PayMongo; Wai Hong Fong, chieftain and founder of StoreHub; and ER Rollan, CEO and co-founder of Growsari. Their insights focused on digital transformation and the future of the Philippine tech ecosystem, highlighting key areas for investment and growth. These discussions made for dynamic and impactful sessions, showcasing where the next big opportunities lie for startups and investors.

“One of our long-standing goals has been to bring a world-class tech and innovation conference to the Philippines, showcasing the best of our ecosystem to the global stage. Partnering with e27 to launch the first-ever Echelon Philippines has made that vision a reality, and the energy and participation from the Philippine tech community truly exceeded expectations. I’m excited to see how the connections and collaborations sparked here will shape the future of innovation in the country and beyond,” said Artie Lopez, co-founder of Brainsparks.

“This partnership with Brainsparks to bring Echelon to the Philippines has been a significant journey to create a platform that champions local innovation and foster meaningful collaborations in the tech ecosystem,” said Thaddeus Koh, co-founder and head of events at e27. “It’s through partnerships like this that we can continue to empower the next generation of Filipino innovators. Echelon Philippines just marks the beginning of the potential that arises when local innovators and regional leaders unite.”

As the momentum builds from Echelon Philippines 2024, anticipation is already rising for Echelon Philippines 2025, which promises to be even bigger and more impactful slated to happen in September next year. With growing support from the local and regional tech ecosystem — and continuing its partnership with Brainsparks — Echelon Philippines 2025 will continue to elevate innovation and entrepreneurship in the Philippines, connecting more startups, investors, and thought leaders.

Carrying this forward and as announced during Echelon Philippines 2024, Echelon Singapore 2025 is gearing up for its own milestone, taking place on June 18-19, 2025. For the first time ever, the event will be hosted at the iconic Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre in the heart of Singapore’s Central Business District. This new venue offers unmatched accessibility, with convenient transport links, a wide array of accommodations, and everything attendees need within walking distance.

The move to Suntec represents a major leap forward for Echelon Singapore, providing a larger, more dynamic space for exhibitions, networking, and content sessions. Following the incredible success of Echelon Philippines, Echelon Singapore 2025 will feature specialized zones, including AI, SaaS, Fintech, and more, creating an unparalleled opportunity for startups, investors, and tech leaders to engage and scale globally.

For partnership and exhibition opportunities, visit https://e27.co/echelon/singapore/ or contact e27 at https://e27co.e27.co/2gsr.