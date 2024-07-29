Federal Express Corp. (FedEx), one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, announced the six winners of the 2024 FedEx/Junior Achievement International Trade Challenge (FedEx/JA ITC) Philippines Finals. The winners will advance to the FedEx/JA ITC Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA) regional competition to be held in August 2024.

For the past four years, FedEx has been working with Junior Achievement (JA) Philippines to foster the growth and development of Filipino youth. Through the International Trade Challenge program, FedEx and JA provide students with team activities and tailor-made workshops focused on global trade, paving the way for their future success as leaders of commerce.

From over 800 students from different schools across the country, Team Maibago, composed of Rysa Sumalinog and Kate Bacasmas from University of San Jose Recoletos, won the grand prize at the FedEx/JA ITC Local Finals with its innovative AquaCon water tracker. This droplet-shaped device alerts users when they exceed recommended water usage during washing or showering, effectively addressing Australia’s water conservation challenges.

Team ReDrip, represented by Jhazzen Lourdes Mikylle A. Mateo and Marianne De Silva from St. Scholastica’s College Manila, secured second place with its ReDrip water filtration device, which filters household wastewater and rainwater for reuse in activities like gardening.

Team Aquarun, consisting of Geonnie Nicole S. Cadiz and Yzella Amor S. Tepace from Beaconhouse Angels In Heaven School Inc., ranked in the top three with Aquarun mobile game dedicated to water delivery.

The Regional Finals will mark a return to an in-person event for the first time since the pandemic in Singapore this August. The Filipino winners will have the opportunity to collaborate and compete with students from Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. This format offers Filipino students a unique opportunity for collaborative brainstorming, exchanging of ideas and insights, and engaging in constructive discussions with peers hailing from a rich tapestry of cultures from across the region.

This year, the students were challenged to develop a market entry strategy targeting Australia for a product centered around water conservation. This project is timely and relevant as extreme heat has impacted Australian ecosystems and infrastructure.

“This year’s challenge saw a strong display of creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving from our young participants who have used what they learned from the ITC local workshops to devise innovative solutions and solve real-world challenges,” said Maribeth Espinosa, managing director of FedEx Philippines. “We look forward to the positive impact these students will bring to the local community as they blossom into the next generation of entrepreneurs that will contribute to the economic growth and prosperity of the Philippines.”

Since 2009, more than 8,000 Filipino students have participated in the FedEx/JA ITC competition, with 78 students representing the country in the regional finals.