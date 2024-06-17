Following the success of the 2022 Lufthansa Technik Philippines (LTP) Startup Challenge, Swiss-based company Seedstars announced the launch of the LTP Startup Challenge 2024, a global open call for entrepreneurs and startups to develop cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the aviation MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) industry.

LTP recognizes the immense potential of AI in aviation MRO and is committed to fostering innovation and collaboration among startups aiming to leverage AI to optimize existing MRO processes.

“This year, we are particularly excited to focus on AI-powered solutions that can revolutionize aviation MRO. We believe that the integration of AI will unlock unprecedented efficiency and help us deliver superior services to our customers,” said Stefan Yordanov, VP Finance and Strategy and Corporate Projects at Lufthansa Technik Philippines.

The four-day virtual program offers a unique opportunity for high-potential startups to collaborate with LTP’s subject-matter experts, gaining invaluable insights into the aviation MRO landscape. Participants will receive venture-building support to strengthen their business foundations and tailor their solutions for implementation in the aviation MRO industry.

The program will culminate in a main pitching and exhibition event in October 2024, where startups will have the chance to present their solutions to investors and LTP teams. Up to three ventures will be selected and invited to visit the LTP headquarters for in-depth negotiations and potential collaboration opportunities.

Startups and entrepreneurs from around the globe with innovative solutions designed to enhance aviation MRO operations are encouraged to apply. The program has a strong interest in AI-enabled solutions that improve the MRO process and administrative tasks.

Interested applicants can sign up for the challenge before July 16 for AI-enabled solutions, and Sept. 3 for innovative MRO solutions at https://seedsta.rs/ApplyLTP.

For more information about the LTP Startup Challenge 2024 and to submit applications, visit https://seedsta.rs/LTPChallenge.