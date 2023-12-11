Flexible office space solutions provider KMC Solutions celebrated the excellence in innovation and entrepreneurial brilliance of the Philippines’ startup ecosystem as it recognized innovative entrepreneurs and ground-breaking startups at the inaugural KMC Startup Awards held last Nov. 24.

Over 200 submissions were received for consideration, and from these, only 30 entries have been short-listed to be named as gold, silver, and bronze winners across 10 categories, including the top prize, the Startup of the Year award.

Within the gold awardees, Packworks, a local startup that provides a business-to-business (B2B) open platform to sari-sari stores, was honored with the Startup of the Year award, while Patrick Gentry, co-founder and CEO of HR tech company Sprout Solutions, received the Emerging Leader of the Year award, co-presented by Bossjob.

Digital pet care solutions PetPal was awarded for Outstanding Marketing Campaign; fintech GoTyme Bank was celebrated for the Tech Innovator Award; and Sprout Solutions again took the stage for the Customer Excellence Award.

Employment verification solution Smile API received the accolade for the Most Innovative Startup Award. Eduksine, a hybrid streaming platform funded by the Department of Science and Technology, was recognized for the Outstanding Brand Development Award; while Power 4 All, Inc., a clean power and clean water solutions company, stood out in the category of Innovation in Design.

CUBO Modular, known for its engineered bamboo house kits, was lauded for its Sustainable Business Practice Award; while Sakahon, an agritech B2B startup, was commended for the Social Impact Award.

The silver winners are: Female technology startup Kindred (Startup of the Year), Kindred Co-founder and CEO Jessica de Mesa (Emerging Leader of the Year), Packworks (Outstanding Marketing Campaign), Sprout Solutions (Tech Innovator Award), B2B platform Growsari (Customer Excellence Award), CUBO Modular (Most Innovative Startup Award), pet healthcare service Life by Petto, Inc. (Outstanding Brand Development Award), Eduksine (Innovation in Design), logistics startup Mober Technology, Inc. (Sustainable Business Practice Award), and legal tech startup Unawa (Social Impact Award).

Meanwhile, the bronze winners are: Online tax filing platform Taxumo (Startup of the Year), Unawa CEO Reggie Jacinto-Barrientos (Emerging Leader of the Year), Unawa (Outstanding Marketing Campaign), artificial intelligence-augmented intelligence Nudgyt (Tech Innovator Award), GoTyme Bank (Customer Excellence Award), Nudgyt (Most Innovative Startup Award), property management software Collo (Outstanding Brand Development Award), earthquake and structural health monitoring system builder Usher Technologies, Inc. (Innovation in Design), bamboo products-oriented social enterprise Bambuhay (Sustainable Business Practice Award), and Growsari (Social Impact Award).

Michael McCullough, CEO of KMC Solutions, congratulated the winning startups, saying: “We believe that the KMC Startup Awards will be a cornerstone in celebrating and empowering the Filipino entrepreneurial spirit for many years to come. To all the winners and participants, your passion, creativity, and resilience are not just the foundation of your success but the driving force that will continue to propel the Philippine startup community forward.”

KMC Solutions has been a steadfast supporter of the Philippine startup community, and the launch of its Startup Awards is seen as a testament to their dedication to strengthening the startup ecosystem in the Philippines.

The awards offer emerging businesses a unique opportunity to gain exposure, credibility, and access to valuable business development opportunities. Winning an award sets businesses apart in a competitive market, positioning them as industry-recognized workplaces of choice and attracting top talent and potential investors.

KMC Startup Awards was co-presented by Bossjob, in collaboration with the Philippine Startup Week, QBO Innovation Hub, Kaya Founders, Sinigang Valley Association and Uniquecorn Strategies, and in partnership with 917Ventures and Amazon Web Services. BusinessWorld served as one of the event’s media partners.