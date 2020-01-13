PearlPay, Malayan Insurance launches ‘Pearl Protect’, an insurance package for OFWs

Local fintech PearlPay closed 2019 with the launch of Pearl Protect, a new insurance package targeted towards overseas Filipino workers. The announcement came after a memorandum of agreement signing last Dec. 18, 2019, between them and Malayan Insurance Inc, their partner in the new project.

PearlPay Chief Strategy Officer Precious Silva says their partnership with Malayan Insurance, a leading non-life insurance provider in the country, positions the group to better pursue their vision of improving the international remittance industry.

This project follows PearlPay’s recent partnership to digitize rural banks across Pangasinan, expanding their offerings to service Filipinos not only across the country, but the world.

“This partnership is a breakthrough to support our OFWs to secure and improve their lives overseas,” said Jerwin Operio, PearlPay’s chief marketing officer.

















