Mediatech startup Kumu raises $5-M in Series A

Scaling up

Kumu, which recently reached three million registered users as the fastest growing social app in the country, will be using the new capital to scale up its current operations, which has enjoyed unprecedented growth in recent months.

Currently, Kumu houses a selection of over 25,000 livestream broadcasts each day, commanding almost one hour of average daily usage for a mostly Gen Z and Millennial audience. The startup is also experiencing massive growth in revenue. The Kumu app was listed as the #1 top grossing social app in the Philippines Google Play Store, #10 in Canada, and has ranked among the 50 top grossing social apps in twelve other countries including the United States. Moreover, over 100 Kumu livestreamers now earn at least P20,000 each month from streaming original content, as it irons out the establishment of its own content creator school to encourage more users to build sustainable livelihoods on the platform.

“We are betting on the exponential growth of the Philippines’ digital GDP while optimizing a user experience that is razor-sharp focused on Gen Z’s and millennials’ attention spans. Gamifying authentic connections has been one of the most enjoyable developments on the app,” said Kumu co-founder Roland Ros.

In addition to scaling up operations, Kumu will also be using the freshly raised capital to roll out new features for its app. Among these features is a hybrid AI/community-driven live commerce platform, the first of its kind for a Filipino company. This will allow fans to purchase products while watching their favorite livestreamers, giving content creators more opportunities to earn from their streams.

“Our livestream e-commerce pilot generated almost 300 product purchases in a 10-minute period,” said Ros. “We’re excited to see how our Kumu Livestreamers use this platform to better engage with their followers. The more we empower our creators to drive the digital influence of e-commerce in the Philippines, the more we empower consumers, fintech players, and logistics companies to participate in the digital marketplace of our motherland.”

Since its inception, Kumu has also strengthened its partnerships with other startup trailblazers and established brands including Angkas, Shopback, GCash, Piattos, and FoodPanda. These partners have likewise enjoyed advertising opportunities with their respective tie-ups with the rising app as well as better digital visibility in Kumu’s creative and unique campaigns.