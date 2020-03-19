Layers of protection: how Magwai helps saves the corals

Sunscreen. It’s a staple in any beach-goer kit, outdoor athlete’s go bag, or self-respecting skin care enthusiast’s regiment. And for good reason: it’s a necessity for protection against harmful rays, especially from hours of exposure to the sun.

However, unbeknownst to most of us slathering on sunscreen by the shore, the marine life that we appreciate during these beach trips suffer at the cost of our protection. Most commercially-available sunscreens contain harmful compounds like oxybenzone which can bleach, deform, and even kill coral. This is even more alarming considering that the Philippines sits within the Coral Triangle, a reef system that occupies only 1.5% of the world’s ocean area and yet represents 30% of its coral reefs.

So is there a way to shield ourselves from the sun while shielding our corals from further damage? Local startup Magwai offers a solution.