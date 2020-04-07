GoNegosyo’s Concepcion says businesses in favor of lockdown extension

Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo Founder Joey Concepcion says that, based on informal survey, more than 90% of entrepreneurs, business owners, and executives of large and medium conglomerates support the extension of a Luzon lockdown for another two weeks.

The majority of these businesses reported wanting to avoid a possible relapse and ensure a definitive flattening of the curve. The extension of the Luzon lockdown was deemed the most important recommendation in a consultative meeting between the private sector and NEDA last April 5, 2020, which was attended by NEDA Sec. Ernesto Pernia, DTI Sec. Ramon Lopez, as well as heads of conglomerates and business chambers.

“We have been on Enhanced Community Quarantine for almost three weeks,” said Concepcion. “Despite the negative economic impact, it seems that we are left with no choice but to ensure that this current lockdown is worthwhile and successful. Thus, we strongly support the government in its plans of extending the Luzon lockdown for another two weeks to avoid relapse, which may result in more damages.”