AIM and ASSIST to Launch International Disaster Conference in November 2019

The Asian Institute of Management (AIM) and Asia Society for Social Improvement and Sustainable Transformation (ASSIST) are all set to launch this year’s International Disaster Conference (IDC) on 21 November 2019 at The Peninsula Manila, Philippines. To initiate a stream of events for leaders, experts, policy-makers, and practitioners in Asia in the field of disaster and crisis management, this first series of IDC will bring a sharper focus on water.

With the theme, “Future-Proofing Water through Innovation,” discussions will mainly be driven by the global risks and disasters associated with water. Learnings from experience, action, and best practices towards water resilience and development will also be tackled during the forum. This will promote counteractive measures to alleviate worsening water-related risks and help achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically SDG 6, which is geared towards water and climate-related issues.

The event will revolve around two tracks that represent water-specific phenomena exacerbated by climate change: Too Little Water (water crisis) and Too Much Water (water-related disasters). These two tracks will be discussed through a plenary session during which internationally-, regionally-, and locally-recognized experts can set the context, frame the discussion, and share perspectives, issues, and solutions on a global scale.

Registration for the early bird promo of the event is now open until October 20, 2019 or until slots last. The early bird rate is at PHP 5,000, and the regular rate is at PHP 7,500. Inclusions per registration are as follows: full access to the conference, full-day meals, a delegate kit, and an e-certificate.

To participate, visit: http://bit.ly/IntlDisasterCon2019, or you may send an e-mail to the event secretariat at events@assistasia.org for more information.