Smarthouse forays into isolation centers construction

For almost a decade now, Smarthouse Corporation has been offering clients alternative and cost-efficient building materials through the use of prefabricated technology. Considered as the most viable construction option in the market today, because of its low cost and easy acquisition they have been widely used in food parks, outdoor offices, showrooms, warehouse and factory spaces, dormitories and low-cost housing, among others.

Regarded as the pioneer and largest in the industry, the firm’s mettle was put to the test when it was commissioned by the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infection Diseases (IATF- EID) to build isolation centers nationwide as part of the measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

A 100-percent Filipino company, it was also tapped by various local government units in Metro Manila, Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao for the construction of local quarantine facilities to isolate confirmed cases, persons under investigation, local stranded individuals, and returning overseas Filipino workers.

The company was also tasked by various local government units to build dormitories for medical personnel to help prevent the families of the frontliners from being infected with the virus.

According to Smarthouse Corp. president and chief executive officer Christopher Kyle C. Malig, the firm has a track record in building the most numbers of health, isolation and quarantine facilities across the archipelago which gained appreciation from different entities for its high-quality structures and excellent workmanship.

“We offer the same products and services to various government agencies and private companies, and they have seen the functionality and durability of these health facilities. This patented technology shifts the focus away from home isolation to community quarantine, as the need for these types of facilities is given top priority by government authorities,” he said.

Prefabricated material of choice is steel, which is extremely strong, enabling framing to span large spaces without the need for support columns or load-bearing walls. This allows total floor plan freedom in designing space.

The medical facilities, which was put together in an average of two weeks, helped contain the spread of the Covid-19 in major rural and urban centers across the country, along the mandatory quarantine periods, stringent health protocols, contact tracing, and swab testing prescribed by the different LGUs. Among the notable projects the company has undertaken are the testing and dialysis center in Cebu, the Land Transportation Office Testing Center in Urdaneta City, Pangasinan, isolation centers in Davao, Samar, and the testing laboratories in Iloilo, Makati, and Pasay.

“Our prefabricated technology has undergone tests and applied engineering expertise and aesthetics to create customizable systems to build decent mass housing, classrooms, dormitories, and similar necessities. This architectural know-how and experience came in handy as we took on the challenge of building thousands of isolation units and health complexes in different localities in record time,” Malig noted.

The 35-year old entrepreneur added that their prefab structures are resilient to typhoons, strong winds, and earthquakes up to intensity eight, and are ideal for either permanent or recreational living. The patented luxury container van units, which include insulated walls, roofs, windows, doors and steel structures, are also easy to dismantle and transport, making relocation quick and cost-efficient.

He also founded Advanced Intellitech Cold Solutions, and Comfort Zone Portable Toilets Inc., two new industry leaders, whose technologies can be integrated with Philippine progress.

With site offices in key areas such as Manila, Iloilo, Leyte, Palawan, Cebu and Davao, Smarthouse Corp., delivers and installs prefabricated modular buildings anywhere in the Philippines. It offers free delivery and installation within Metro Manila and Butuan and Davao mainland.

The Quezon City-based firm is a general construction company that can also undertake turnkey projects including allied services, such as civil works, and mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire and safety for a hassle- free building process for the clients. “As the pandemic is expected to be around until next year according to authorities, there will be a constant need for the installation of health facilities. We will be a vital partner of the government and all stakeholders in the battle against Covid-19 so we can progress as one nation,” Malig concluded.

He noted that beyond adapting to the requirements of the “new normal” regime brought about by the pandemic, Smarthouse Corp. will continue to innovate with 21st-century building solutions to respond to the needs of the changing times.

