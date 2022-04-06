LINKEDIN announced this year’s top 15 companies in the Philippines for employees, led by the Pangilinan group’s Smart Communications, Inc.

In a statement on Wednesday, LinkedIn said that Smart Communications, the wireless arm of PLDT, Inc., placed first among the 15 companies, which were gauged as the best workplaces to grow an employee’s career.

The other companies in the list, ordered based on their ranking, are: Accenture Plc, Shell, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co., Emerson, BDO Unibank, Inc., Manila Water Co., Inc., Nestle S.A., WPP Plc, Philippine General Hospital, Insular Life Assurance Co. Ltd., Robinsons Bank Corp., San Miguel Corp., DXC Technology, and Cognizant.

“These are the companies offering stability in our ever-changing world of work — the ones that are attracting employees and retaining them,” said LinkedIn, which offers business and employment-oriented online service.

According to LinkedIn, it looked at seven pillars to determine the top 15 companies, namely: ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, and spread of educational backgrounds.

It added that some of the key trends from the top companies include the provision of flexible work, upskilling opportunities, provision of services that address mental health, and work force equality.

“During the pandemic, Metrobank developed employee wellness programs, from work-from-home policies to employee training. The company offers programs to support its employees’ emotional and mental well-being,” LinkedIn said.

“Despite the challenges and disruptions caused by the pandemic, these top companies are offering stability through upskilling opportunities that employees can count on,” it said. “Committed to the well-being of their employees, many of this year’s honorees provide services that address mental health and resilience.”

LinkedIn News Senior Managing Editor Satoshi Ebitani said employee engagement and support are more vital amid the challenging realities currently faced by society.

“Our top companies list celebrates companies invested in the growth and well-being of the most important resource in the workplace — people. With dedicated programs and initiatives to support career progression and the growing need for work-life balance, these companies are leading the charge for long-term success in the work force,” he said.

