Globe has been a trusted brand for Filipinos for many years now, with many using its telco products and services to make their everyday lives better and easier. As the company continues to innovate with new offers, perks, and access to everyday essentials, Globe says there is no better time than now to be part of their network.

With the Mobile Number Portability Act or Republic Act No. 11202 now enforced, anyone who wants to enjoy Globe’s exclusive benefits and rewards can easily switch from their current network without giving up their cherished mobile number. The MNP Act gives mobile phone users the liberty to cross from one network to another or to switch from prepaid to postpaid (or vice versa) while keeping their current number, free of charge.

Enjoy the deals you want, with the number you love

Aside from large data allocations and faster connectivity, Globe’s suite of subscription plans is bundled with relevant add-ons that will help subscribers reinvent their lifestyle and keep up with the times.

Among the exclusive device deals customers have access to are the best price for their dream phones, including Apple’s new iPhone 13 and 13 Pro lineup that is soon coming to all Globe stores through its flexible subscription offerings.

Enjoy the essentials you need, with the number you love

With Globe, users can keep tabs on their health and make sure they have the care they need, with 24/7 access to a licensed doctor through KonsultaMD, and GInsure medical coverage for three months for dengue and COVID-19 in collaboration with mobile-first life insurer Singlife. They can also get GCash credits that can be used for many of today’s most popular activities, like shopping online for some good retail therapy or buying premium content subscriptions on streaming platforms for the family to relish together.

Enjoy the rewards you crave, with the number you love

Globe Rewards has one of the most expansive catalogs of great perks and offers that only Globe customers can use. Loyal Globe users can indulge in exciting rewards through the 917 GDay reward program, which provides loyal customers with giveaways, virtual surprises and events. For entrepreneurs or business owners on Globe Business, the Upstart loyalty program empowers small and medium-sized businesses with knowledge and skills that will maximize their company’s digital capabilities, exclusive partnerships, and business enablement.

Enjoy the care you deserve, with the number you love

Genuine customer care is guaranteed end to end, including incentives when you renew your Globe plan or subscribe to a promo. With the new GlobeOne app, customers now have an easy way to load up promos, manage their accounts, allocate their points and redeem rewards on things they love and need, from entertainment to e-commerce; plus they can get their questions answered and concerns addressed with just a tap of their finger.

“We serve our customers with products and services that are solving problems for them in their everyday lives, and this means introducing them to our relevant ecosystem of services enabled by their chosen Globe plan, promo, or rewards. We are excited to bring these offers and perks to all, welcoming everyone to our Globe family where every day, we strive to deliver superior products and service while empowering them to thrive,” said Globe Telecom Chief Commercial Officer Issa Guevarra-Cabreira.

To learn more about switching to Globe without changing your current mobile number, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/mobile-number-portability.html.

To switch, visit these pages:

Globe Prepaid: https://www.globe.com.ph/prepaid/mobile-number-portability.html

Globe Postpaid: https://shop.globe.com.ph/mnp-postpaid

Globe Business: https://www.globe.com.ph/business/enterprise/mobile-number-portability.html

TM: https://www.tmtambayan.ph/mobile-number-portability.html

