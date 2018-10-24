By Anna Gabriela A. Mogato

The Semiconductor & Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation, Inc. (SEIPI) is seeking to build closer international business ties through export expansion agreements discussed during an industry mission in France, the country’s 16th largest trading partner.

In a statement released late Tuesday, SEIPI said that it is expecting to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Angers French Tech (AFT), a firm specializing in Internet-of-Things (IoT) technologies that helps develop startups in Western France.

Through the MOU, SEIPI hopes to exchange industry information and improve bilateral trade between the two countries. This will likewise extend to partnerships with French startups and all members of La French Tech, a digital technology advocacy group.

This follows a previous MOU signed by SEIPI and AFT last June 11, formalizing their plans to build a French Pavilion in the Philippine Semiconductor and Electronics Convention and Exhibition next year.

SEIPI said that the partnership was borne of Philippine Ambassador to France Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro’s recommendation to seek deals in the country and meet with its French counterpart, Alliance Electronique.

SEIPI President Danilo C. Lachica in the same statement said that they are in an “aggressive mode to promote the Philippines as a reliable partner” that can take on opportunities in the global markets.

“We are part of the significant value chain and the Philippines is a prime mover in the [IoT],” he added.

Electronic parts and components such as semiconductors are one of the most highly exported goods in the Philippines.

After posting a record high of 11.16% in exports growth last year to $32.7 billion, SEIPI said it has set a conservative target of 6% growth in exports this year.

Undersecretary for Trade and Investments Promotion Group Nora K. Terrado said that the government expects stronger links with France in electronics, as per the Philippine Export Development Plan.

“The Philippines stands to benefit in this collaboration to allow us to be at the forefront of technology and innovation to achieve higher value of goods being manufactured in the country, and to generate more jobs where we can produce and perhaps pioneer advanced technical capabilities,” Ms. Terrado said.

SEIPI’s trade mission was supported by the Department of Science and Technology, Department of Trade and Industry’s Export Marketing Bureau, The Philippine Trade and Investment Center, and the Philippine Embassy in France.