San Beda notches win number 14 with repeat over Perpetual Help

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

THE defending National Collegiate Athletic Association champions San Beda Red Lions raced to their 14th straight win in Season 95, defeating the Perpetual Help Altas, 75-62, in league action on Thursday afternoon at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Found themselves in a dogfight in the early goings of the match, the Lions turned to another “flip the switch” effort in the second half to outlast the Altas on their way to sweeping their season series and keeping their record unblemished at 14-0.

Towed by better shooting and ball movement and execution, the Altas made it tough for the Lions in the opening half.

San Beda held a slim 14-12 lead at the end of the opening quarter before Perpetual Help got their wind in the second quarter to seize the lead at the break, 33-31.

The Altas shot better from the field in the first half at 48% to the Lions’ 32% and had more assists 11 to 8.









In the third quarter the Lions came out with firmer footing on the lead of forward Calvin Oftana and guard Evan Nelle.

But despite that, the Altas stood toe-to-toe with their foes, down by just a point, 41-40, midway into the frame.

San Beda, however, would finish the quarter on a 9-6 run to take a four-point cushion, 50-46, entering the final 10 minutes of the game.

Finally getting the momentum they were angling for all game long, the Lions picked up from where they left off in the third quarter.

Oftana, Donald Tankoua and James Canlas were in the zone as they towed their team to a 13-point lead, 59-46, with seven minutes to go in the contest.

Kim Aurin and the rest of the Altas tried desperately to keep in step but San Beda was just firm in its stand and push.

The score was at 70-53 in favor of the Lions entering the last two minutes and it was all San Beda from there.

Tankoua paced the Lions with 17 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

Oftana also had 17 points to go along with nine rebounds while Canlas finished with 16 markers.

Nelle, meanwhile, had eight assists on top of four points.

For Perpetual Help (3-9), was led by Aurin with 13 points with Ben Adamos ending up with a double-double of 12 points and 10 boards.