Rival TV networks claim lead

ABS-CBN Corp. said it remained “leader” in national television ratings last month, while GMA Network, Inc. said it “clinched the top spot,” citing different rating providers.

The Lopez-led media giant said its nationwide TV audience share for the month of January, as reported by Kantar Media, stood at 38%, beating its rival GMA’s 32%.

ABS-CBN said Kantar Media used a nationwide panel composed of 2,610 urban and rural homes, representing 100% of the total TV viewing population of the country.

In Metro Manila, ABS-CBN said its audience share stood at 38% versus GMA’s 27%. But in mega Manila, the company had a share of 32% compared to GMA’s 33%.

GMA also beat ABS-CBN in total Luzon as its audience share stood at 35% versus the Lopez firm’s 34%.

In the Visayas, ABS-CBN had a share of 49% against GMA’s 27%. In Mindanao, it had a 44% share against GMA’s 28%.









Meanwhile, GMA said it recorded an average of 34.7% total day people audience share nationwide last month against ABS-CBN’s 31.7%. The network cited data from Nielsen TV Audience Measurement.

In urban Luzon, GMA said its audience share stood at 36.7% against ABS-CBN’s 29.1%.

For mega Manila, GMA said it posted a 37.1% average total day people audience share against ABS-CBN’s 27%.

“Both Urban Luzon and Mega Manila respectively account for 72 and 57 percent of all urban viewers in the country,” GMA said. — Arjay L. Balinbin

















