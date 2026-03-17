IHG Hotels & Resorts said it will relaunch its luxury InterContinental brand in the Philippines with a new 212-room hotel in Manila, scheduled to open in 2032.

InterContinental Manila will rise in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), a 240-hectare former military base that has developed into a major Metro Manila business district. The area hosts the Philippine Stock Exchange, multinational companies, and several high-rise landmarks.

“InterContinental Manila will join the world’s first and largest luxury hotel brand, showcasing a luxury travel experience tailored for the modern traveler,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

The hotel will offer a range of amenities, including an all-day dining restaurant, a signature specialty restaurant and bar, meeting and event spaces with a ballroom, function and meeting rooms, a fully equipped health club and spa, and an outdoor swimming pool with a poolside bar.

“The InterContinental brand has a storied history in Manila, having first opened in the city in 1969 and for 46 years it was a symbol of luxury and a hotel icon. Reintroducing InterContinental to Manila is a wonderful milestone, and a perfect fit for the city with strong long-term fundamentals and increasing demand for luxury travel,” IHG Hotels & Resorts South East Asia & Korea Managing Director Vivek Bhalla said.

IHG is partnering with Keyland Corp., Philippine Realty and Holdings Corp., and Greenhills Properties, Inc. to develop the InterContinental property in BGC after the brand’s 15-year absence from the capital.

“This signing reinforces our commitment to expanding our Luxury & Lifestyle presence across the Philippines and the wider region,” he added.

Keyland has developed residential and commercial properties in urban centers including Makati, Alabang, Las Piñas, and Ortigas. The company is expanding into hospitality as demand for premium travel experiences grows.

Philippine Realty and Holdings Corp. focuses on property development, sales, leasing, and management. Its portfolio includes upscale condominiums in Ortigas Center, Quezon City, and BGC, as well as office and commercial spaces in Ortigas. Greenhills Properties, Inc. also engages in property development, sales, and leasing, and holds premium properties in BGC.

InterContinental Manila will join a global portfolio of more than 240 InterContinental hotels and resorts. The brand also has a development pipeline that includes two properties in the Philippines and 104 more worldwide.

IHG Hotels & Resorts operates 21 hotel brands and the IHG One Rewards loyalty program, which has more than 160 million members.

The company manages more than one million rooms across 6,963 hotels in over 100 countries and has a development pipeline of 2,300 properties. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno