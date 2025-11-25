AYALA LAND, INC. (ALI) aims to attract multinational and business process outsourcing (BPO) companies to Metro Nuvali, which it is developing as its next central business district (CBD) outside Metro Manila.

“We’re seeing entrepreneurs, we’re seeing professionals coming in, and BPOs who continue to be interested. International schools are also interested. They’re looking at opportunities to grow,” Christopher B. Maglanoc, senior vice-president and group head at Ayala Land Estates, told reporters during the project’s groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 21.

The 200-hectare (ha) development will rise within the 2,500-ha Nuvali estate spanning Sta. Rosa, Cabuyao, and Calamba.

ALI launched Nuvali in 2009 in partnership with the Yulo family, the landowner.

“When we look at the plans from 16 years ago, this is the area identified as a CBD, so it’s [part of] a vision,” Mr. Maglanoc said.

ALI President and Chief Executive Officer Anna Ma. Margarita B. Dy said Metro Nuvali is positioned to become the next major business hub in the south.

“It is built for this moment in the region’s growth, ready for a rising economy, a dynamic talent pool, and the demand for a new urban center outside Metro Manila,” she said at the launch.

Calabarzon’s (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon) economy expanded by 5.56% in 2024, slightly below the national growth rate of 5.7%.

THREE DISTRICTS

Metro Nuvali will feature three districts: the Lakeside District, Central District, and Civic District.

The 100-ha Lakeside District includes the rebranded Ayala Malls Nuvali (formerly Solenad).

The mall will add 50,000 square meters of retail space by the second half of the year, including a multi-level wing and wellness areas.

It will also bring in brands such as APEX Performance, Beyond the Box, Converse, Skechers, and Chili’s.

The 40-ha Central District will house modern office towers, flexible workspaces, and a three-ha Central Park connected to the East Bloc Garden.

The 60-ha Civic District will feature the Santa Rosa Civic Complex, a convention center, church, hotel, command center, and a two-ha satellite city hall. Located along the Casile–Tagaytay Road, it will offer access to Cavite, Tagaytay, and Laguna.

All districts will be connected to the wider Nuvali estate through major roads, public transport links, and green pedestrian networks, ALI said. The area is also close to Solenad, South Nuvali neighborhoods, Nuvali Commons, and 32 residential subdivisions, as well as schools such as Everest Academy, Xavier School, and Miriam College.

Connectivity is expected to improve further once the Carmona–Biñan Link Road opens, linking the South Luzon Expressway, Cavite–Laguna Expressway, and Cavite–Batangas Expressway.

ALI’s estate portfolio includes the Makati Central Business District, Bonifacio Global City, Cebu Business Park, Alviera in Pampanga, and the upcoming Ascenda in Davao City.

On Monday, Ayala Land shares gained P0.55, or 2.62%, ending the day at P21.55. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz