PUEBLO DE ORO Development Corp. (PDO) is allocating P1.2 billion to develop a 10-hectare (ha) townhouse project in Carcar City, Cebu, which is scheduled for completion by 2029.

The 900-unit townhouse development, named Pueblo de Oro Townhomes Carcar, will be located on a 10-ha property in Barangay Can-asujan in Carcar City, Cebu, PDO said in an e-mail to BusinessWorld.

“Pueblo de Oro, a member of the ICCP (Investment and Capital Corp. of the Philippines) Group, is investing P1.2 billion in Carcar City as part of its strategy to expand into promising regional markets,” it said.

The real estate developer held its groundbreaking ceremony for the new townhouse project on Sept. 26. It will be launched in the first quarter of 2025.

Pueblo de Oro Townhomes Carcar will feature a “modern Asian” architectural style, blending contemporary minimalism with references to Asian aesthetics, the company stated.

“We are highlighting contemporary minimalism through a focus on clean, functional lines meant to evoke simplicity and functionality,” PDO said, noting the use of combined textures to add contrast, depth, and visual interest.

Each housing unit includes a balcony, based on the homeowner’s preference, and ample windows.

The property also features a natural slope and terrain landscape that is 42 meters above sea level. It is nestled within the scenic landscape of the city, blending into its natural surroundings to offer comfort and serenity.

To ensure easy access, various developed and cemented access roads lead to the property. It is also near key establishments like schools, a church, hospitals, markets, and malls.

Its lot sizes are ideal for starting families and single-income earners, according to the real estate developer.

PDO said it plans to work with various government and private financial institutions like the Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-IBIG Fund) to offer homebuyers lower interest rates. It will also allow for low staggered monthly equity payments.

Carcar City is just an hour’s drive from Cebu City, making it accessible by commute while providing a relaxed, suburban lifestyle, according to PDO.

The city is also known for its rich heritage and culture, as well as its scenic environment.

Pueblo De Oro Townhomes Carcar is the real estate developer’s latest project in Cebu, alongside its 30-ha residential project and retail hub in Lapu-Lapu City. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz