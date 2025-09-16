LHOOPA, INC., a property technology (proptech) startup, hopes to double the number of housing units it delivers to Filipino families in 2026 as demand for affordable homes continues to outpace supply, its chief executive officer (CEO) said.

“Looking ahead, our target is to double the number of homes we deliver year on year from 2025 to 2026,” Lhoopa CEO and Co-Founder Marc-Olivier Caillot said in an e-mailed reply to questions.

The Philippines faces a persistent housing shortage, with the backlog projected to hit 22 million units by 2040 if unaddressed, according to the United Nations Human Settlements Programme.

Mr. Caillot said affordability, accessibility, and information gaps remain the main obstacles.

Many units marketed as “below market value” still exceed 30% of household income, while affordable projects are often located far from jobs, schools, and transport hubs, he noted.

Complex loan applications also discourage low-income families from buying homes, he also said.

Through its digital platform, Lhoopa streamlines the housing process from land acquisition to move-in.

In the first half, about 7,000 families acquired homes through the platform, with 88% being first-time buyers, according to Lhoopa.

Women accounted for 51% of purchases, while most clients were young working families and members of the essential workforce such as clerks, construction workers, and community service providers.

To expand its reach, the company is focusing on underserved markets outside Metro Manila by establishing local networks in fast-growing cities.

Lhoopa said it is also broadening partnerships with brokers, contractors, developers, and banks to improve financing access.

It uses data and artificial intelligence to evaluate long-term demand, development trends, and disaster risks.

The company is also enhancing its broker and contractor apps to better track loan applications and project timelines, it said.

“Our direction is clear: consistent growth, quality service, and a bigger share of the backlog addressed each year,” Mr. Caillot said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz