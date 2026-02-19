AC MOBILITY Holdings, Inc. (ACMobility), the mobility arm of the Ayala group, has rolled out a digital wallet for electric vehicle (EV) fleets and transport groups to simplify payment systems.

The new solution, called ChargeFleet, is a sharable digital wallet that streamlines charging expenses, reduces manual tracking, and improves cost control, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The mobile wallet allows fleet managers to allocate and monitor charging credits across multiple drivers on a single platform. The solution also seeks to address operational gaps in adopting EVs, such as fragmented payment systems, reimbursement delays, and limited visibility over charging usage.

Once integrated, ACMobility assigns the charging credits to the client’s fleet manager, who can then distribute these to multiple drivers. Drivers can view and use their assigned credits using Evro, ACMobility’s partner application.

“Our main goal has always been to build a comprehensive EV ecosystem that serves every type of driver… With this new offering, we hope to address a critical gap for our enterprise clients — transport groups and corporate fleets who require a professional management platforms,” ACMobility Head of Mobility Infrastructure Carla Buencamino said.

Looking ahead, ChargeFleet will feature exclusive value-added perks integrated through the partner apps Evro and Power on Wheels, the company’s mobile EV charging station (EVCS).

“These upcoming features underscore ACMobility’s commitment to providing a future-proof support system for the evolving needs of their customers’ businesses,” the company said.

ACMobility’s portfolio consists of its BYD and Kia distribution businesses, Isuzu dealership operations, as well as its EV charging infrastructure and Bosch Car Service units.

The company ended its dealership with Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. last year, along with other brands such as Volkswagen and Maxus, amid its plan to focus on its EV business.

Shares of Ayala Corp. on Wednesday gained 1.7% or P9.50 to close at P569.50 apiece. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz