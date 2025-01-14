RLC eyes full sellout of Le Pont Tower 2 this year

1 of 2

RLC Residences, the residential arm of Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC), said 15% of units in the second tower of Le Pont Residences in Pasig City have been sold and that it will now focus on selling the remaining inventory this year.

“Since its launch in July, 15% of units in Tower 2 have already been sold, reflecting strong market interest and buyer confidence,” Stephanie Ann Go, vice-president and business development and design head at RLC Residences, told BusinessWorld in an e-mail.

“For 2025, RLC Residences is focused on selling out existing inventory while preparing for the next wave of exciting project launches to cater to the evolving needs of our clients,” she said.

Le Pont Residences is a high-rise residential condominium project within Bridgetowne Destination Estate.

Located in Pasig City, Bridgetowne is a 31-hectare mixed-use township and business park that boasts proximity to key commercial areas, malls, hospitals, and major roads.

Le Pont Residences has two towers, both with 51 floors. The first tower houses 506 units, and the second tower has 644 units.

According to Ms. Go, the cost of a unit in the second tower ranges from P15.1 million to P134.7 million.

It features a one-bedroom unit (sized at 45-46 square meters or sq.m.), an executive one-bedroom unit (63 sq.m.), a two-bedroom unit (82.5-115 sq.m.), a three-bedroom unit (151 sq.m.), a four-bedroom unit (220 sq.m.), and a penthouse (269.5-431 sq.m.).

The units are designed with a modern architectural style, featuring loggias and engineered wood finishes.

Residents are treated with “hyper-sized” amenities like a podium clubhouse, infinity and wading pools, fitness deck, and meeting rooms. The second tower will also have a golf simulation room.

Tower 2 residents can also access amenities found in the first tower, including a podium, clubhouse, work lounge, fitness deck, meeting room, pet park, swimming pools, and the Altitude 51 for private events.

Both towers also have environment-friendly fixtures and systems, helping residents cut water usage by up to 34% and energy consumption by up to 45%. It is also the only condominium in Bridgetowne with an EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) certification.

Meanwhile, around 90% of units in the first tower have been sold, RLC Residences Senior Vice-President Chad Sotelo said in August.

The two-tower property has also seen an 8% value appreciation, outperforming traditional investment options, according to the company.

“Le Pont Residences Tower 1 is projected to be completed by the third quarter of 2029, while Tower 2 is expected to be finished by the first quarter of 2031,” according to the listed property developer. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz