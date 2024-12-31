CEBU-BASED AppleOne Group seeks to complete its JW Marriott Residences Panglao in Bohol province in central Philippines by 2028, according to a high-ranking official.

“We’re looking at 2028 for the entire hotel and residences,” Samantha Manigsaca, assistant vice-president for hospitality at AppleOne Group, said in a video interview with BusinessWorld earlier this month.

The property, which broke ground in December last year, is being developed in partnership with Marriott International. It will be located on a seven-hectare beachfront on Panglao Island in Bohol.

The property will cater to luxury homebuyers and tourists. Taking inspiration from resorts in Bali, Indonesia, the luxury condotel will blend modern lifestyle with nature.

“We leaned towards the luxury segment for Bohol because compared with Cebu, the area is more exclusive,” Ms. Manigsaca said. “We see that the luxury market is into those kinds of travel, the relaxation, the quiet [type.]”

The project will offer several restaurants with diverse food choices and quality amenities.

“When we were pre-planning this project, our main goal was very aligned to what the tourists nowadays do — that they don’t want to go out of the resorts,” Ms. Manigsaca said. “We really want to have multiple restaurants inside so our guests won’t get tired. So, they get to try something different during breakfast, lunch or dinner.”

The property will have 150 rooms — 80 keys for its hotel, JW Marriott Panglao Island Resort & Spa, and 70 for its residences, Ms. Manigsaca said.

The residence portion will feature one and two bedrooms and villas. It will also offer private amenities like a pool and lounge.

“It’s very similar to what Sheraton [Hotels & Resorts] offers but of course, it’s way more elevated because this is a luxury segment,” she said. “So, these offer higher quality products and amenities.” — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz