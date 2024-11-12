ABOITIZ InfraCapital, Inc. plans to break ground next year on a new commercial complex within its 540-hectare mixed-use development West Cebu Estate (WCE) in Balamban, Cebu, the company said on Monday.

“In 2025, WCE will break ground on a new commercial complex featuring a neighborhood mall, transport terminal, communal park, and commercial lots,” Aboitiz InfraCapital said in an e-mailed statement.

“These amenities are designed to enhance the quality of life for the estate’s workforce and residents, fostering a supportive, well-rounded environment that will make WCE an even more attractive destination for businesses and employees alike,” it added.

West Cebu Estate is a Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA)-registered economic estate hosting 14 locators and 14,000 employees.

WCE has embarked on a 39-hectare expansion, supported by an initial investment of P1.4 billion, according to the company. The expansion will accommodate light to medium manufacturing industries, including automotive, semiconductor, and electronics, further diversifying WCE’s locator base and generating an additional 14,000 jobs, it added.

WCE is also known as the shipbuilding capital of the Philippines, according to the company.

Established in 1992, the estate now hosts 12 key locators from medium to heavy industries, including globally recognized shipbuilders such as Tsuneishi Heavy Industries of Japan, Advanced Catamaran Composites of the United States, and Cebu Marine Industry, Inc. of Taiwan.

Aboitiz InfraCapital also said that WCE has directly generated over 14,000 jobs and attracted more than P32 billion in investments. In 2023 alone, the estate’s locators exported goods valued at over $545 million, the company noted.

It said that Austal Philippines, a global shipbuilder that has been operating in West Cebu Estate for 12 years, has secured a contract to construct a 32-meter catamaran for Rottnest Fast Ferries, which operates ferry services to Rottnest Island, a popular tourist destination off the coast of Western Australia.

“Austal Philippines’ growth within WCE highlights the estate’s robust industrial ecosystem, which provides a comprehensive suite of infrastructure,” Aboitiz InfraCapital said.

“WCE is home to a skilled local workforce. The estate’s dedicated seaport optimizes logistics, enabling efficient goods movement, while regulatory services — including a one-stop shop for PEZA and Bureau of Customs support — streamline processes for all locators,” the company added. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz