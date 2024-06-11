AMAIA Land Corp., a subsidiary of Ayala Land, Inc., recently topped off its Clara Building, the fourth mid-rise condominium building in its residential project Amaia Steps Pasig.

The nine-story Clara Building is the final structure in the 4.5-hectare residential development, joining the three other nine-story buildings named Aria, Blanca, and Esperanza, Amaia Land said in an e-mailed statement on June 7.

Situated on Eusebio Avenue in Barangay San Miguel, Pasig City, the project offers residents close proximity to Pasig General Hospital, Sacred Heart Academy, and Robinsons Supermarket.

The 464-unit Amaia Steps Pasig is less than six kilometers away from the Ortigas Central Business District and just four kilometers from C5 Road.

“Offering both accessibility and a serene retreat, Amaia Steps Pasig features retail spaces right at homeowners’ doorsteps, placing everyday essentials within reach. One can grab a quick bite or run important errands just steps away from their homes,” the company said.

The Clara building offers unit options such as studio, deluxe, and premier units, with sizes ranging from 23 to 42 square meters.

According to Amaia Land’s website, the project’s unit prices range from approximately P3.7 million to P5.8 million.

Among the amenities available for residents are a basketball court, swimming pool, multi-purpose hall, play area, and landscaped gardens.

The company said the project is aimed at newlyweds and young families starting out.

The Amaia Steps condominiums are also available in various locations including Alabang, Bulacan, Bicutan, Cebu, Laguna, Parañaque, Quezon City, and Bacolod.

In April, Amaia expanded its community in San Fernando, Pampanga, with the 5.4-hectare Amaia Scapes San Fernando Sector 2 located in Barangay Baliti. This project comprises 315 finished residential units and features the Single-Home 60 model.

Amaia Land is the affordable housing property arm of Ayala Land. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante