DEVELOPER HOOGAH. Homes has unveiled its Brook House project in Antipolo City, combining Filipino and Scandinavian architecture.

The project is targeted for completion by April 2025, the company announced last week. The three-storey home is set to rise in Barrington Place, Town & Country Estate, and is located five minutes away from The Valley Golf & Country Club.

HOOGAH. Homes’ debut project, Brook House, is a collaboration with designer Barchan + Architecture and builder Evermount Construction Corp. (ECC).

“[It] takes qualities of Filipino homes specifically being ‘maaliwalas,’ an abundance of light, breezy, and spacious. A home that’s fused with a distinct feeling of a Scandinavian home, which is called HOOGA,“ HOOGAH. Homes Co-founder and Barchan + Architecture Vice-President Nikki B. Buensalido said.

This Scandinavian concept takes its name from ‘hygge,’ which refers to a feeling of peaceful content.

It targets discerning families who are looking for homes to live simply and quietly yet create meaningful pleasures within Metro Manila.

Brook House sits on a 269 square meter (sq.m.) lot and has a 35.20-sq.m. living area on the ground floor. It features four bedrooms with balconies, five bathrooms, a multipurpose room, family hall, and a garden.

“Another special feature learning from the pandemic is an alternative entrance that leads to a sanitation area or another space where you can bathe, change, and cleanse yourself,” Ms. Buensalido added.

Its location allows homeowners close access to Our Lady of Fatima University, Metro Antipolo Hospital, SM City Masinag, and Ortigas business district.

EEC’s previous projects include the APT Studios along Marcos Highway and the Aurora Suite Hotel and Pavilion in Subic.

“For HOOGAH. Homes, we have a few more projects in the pipeline, perhaps a few more properties here in the east, and a few properties in the south,” said Jason L. Buensalido, principal chief architect and chief design ambassador of Barchan + Architecture. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante