THE property unit of Megawide Construction Corp. said it expects to complete the Tower 1 of its One Lancaster Park (OLP) project with Property Company of Friends, Inc. (Pro-Friends) in Imus City by 2026.

“The property’s Tower 1 is expected to be done by the first half of 2026,” PH1 World Developers (PH1WD) said in a statement to BusinessWorld on Monday.

PH1WD recently signed a development contract with the Guillermo C. Choa-led Pro-Friends for their joint venture, Famtech Properties, Inc., which will build the One Lancaster Park vertical property development within the Lancaster New City.

Under the partnership, PH1WD will build and manage One Lancaster Park Towers 1 and 2 as part of the first phase of the project.

Both towers will have 191 units each and will be L-type residential buildings.

“Famtech is looking forward to becoming the first vertical development within Lancaster New City. It’s fitting to launch our unique Metro Living with Nature concept in Imus because the province of Cavite is itself a convergence of urban development and natural surroundings,” PH1WD President Gigi G. Alcantara said in a statement last week.

The One Lancaster Park will feature a seven-hectare leisure field consisting of a family bonding zone, a kids’ playground, a physical activity area, a quiet zone, pocket gardens, and security offered by a condominium-style development.

Once finished, the One Lancaster Park property will comprise nine eight-storey buildings with basement parking. It will also feature elevated walkways, three adult and kids swimming pools, a clubhouse, and a basketball court.

“OLP will appeal to potential homeowners and scouting to purchase a property as an additional investment that they can earn from, or pass on to their children,” Pro-Friends Commercial Business Group Head Richard Tay said.

The Saavedra-led Megawide will undertake the construction of One Lancaster Park, including Towers 1 and 2, as well as roadworks, a sewage treatment plant, and site and amenities development.

“PH1WD will continue to positively disrupt the local property development sector that will manifest in. Future homeowners of the property can look forward to experiencing a high-standard of form and functionality that is the trademark of a Megawide-built housing structure,” Ms. Alcantara said.

The Lancaster New City is a 2000-hectare township that spans across the areas of Kawit, Imus, and General Trias in Cavite. It offers residential and commercial spaces. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave