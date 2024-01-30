PUEBLO DE ORO Development Corp. (PDO) has secured a preliminary EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) certification for its Westwoods Storeys project in Cagayan de Oro City.

The property development arm of the ICCP Group is developing the Westwoods Storeys, a low-density, medium-rise condominium development, in barangay Carmen.

The forest-inspired development is offering 989 units in seven buildings, composed of studio and two-bedroom units.

“According to the Philippine Green Building Initiative (PGBI), which awarded the preliminary certification, the resource-efficient design of Westwoods Storeys will result in reductions of 28% in energy, 27% in water, and 32% in materials’ embodied energy compared to a local base case,” the company said.

PGBI’s assessment was based on Birch Tower, the first of seven buildings planned for Westwoods Storeys.

The building’s passive design such as reduced window-to-wall ratio and reflective walls, “result in saving 1,050 kilowatt-hours of energy per year.”

“Water-efficient fixtures and rainwater harvesting contribute to saving an estimated 9,405.70 cubic meters of water per year… Additionally, the construction materials used in the project contribute to saving 697.28 metric tons of carbon dioxide (tCO₂e) per year or equivalent to 136 homes’ electricity for a year,” PDO said.

EDGE is a green building standard and certification developed by International Finance Corp., which is a member of the World Bank Group. The certification helps property developers to build and brand “green” developments in a fast, easy, and affordable manner.

PDO was previously awarded preliminary EDGE certification by PGBI for the Pueblo De Oro Residences Malvar in its Townscapes Malvar township in Batangas.