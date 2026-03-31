MAXORT PHILIPPINES, INC., a manufacturer of export-oriented pipe fittings, plans to invest P400 million to open a 1.1-hectare (ha) facility at LIMA Estate in the second quarter.

Mintong Construction, Inc., which has built industrial facilities for Steelwell, Fong Shann, and Tang’s Realty, will develop the project.

“Maxort’s expansion through LIMA Estate demonstrates the strength of the Philippine market for global manufacturers. Each new investment brings valuable technology transfer and reinforces the Philippines’ capacity for sustainable, export-driven growth,” Aboitiz Economic Estates Vice-President for Commercial Strategy Monica Lorenzana Trajano said in a statement on Monday.

Maxort expects the project to generate about 150 construction jobs during the initial phase, with full operations targeted by the end of 2026.

The P400-million investment will add to LIMA Estate’s roster of international manufacturers and is expected to bring in foreign direct investment. Once operational, the facility is projected to create about 200 jobs, supporting local employment and regional economic activity.

“We chose LIMA Estate because the Philippines offers a strong foundation for growth. Its skilled workforce, reliable infrastructure, and supportive incentives allow us to scale responsibly while creating meaningful jobs for the local community,” Maxort Philippines, Inc. President Jinjun Zhao said.

LIMA Estate is a Philippine Economic Zone Authority-registered industrial hub, with 197 global manufacturers and service providers employing more than 75,000 workers across its industrial zones, central business district, and retail areas. It offers utilities, logistics connectivity, and infrastructure for export-oriented enterprises.

The estate plans to expand to 1,500 ha in Batangas over the next five to seven years, aiming to attract more foreign investment and support the province’s position as an industrial hub in Southeast Asia.

Aboitiz Economic Estates operates a 2,000-ha network of industrial townships across Southern Luzon and Central Visayas. Its developments host 260 locators and support about 100,000 jobs.

The company’s portfolio includes the 1,100-ha LIMA Estate in Batangas, the 63-ha Mactan Economic Zone 2 in Cebu, the 540-ha West Cebu Estate in Cebu, and the 384-ha TARI Estate in Tarlac. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno