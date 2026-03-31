CALIDAD REALTY said it is expanding its operations as it seeks to position itself in the national real estate market.

The brokerage, which started in 2020 during the pandemic, has since grown into a multi-million-peso firm, it said in a statement on Monday.

“In real estate, it’s never just about transactions — it’s about people, trust, and the future they are building,” Calidad Realty Founder and President Zaldy Aquino Herrera, Jr. said.

The company said it started as a small team and has since expanded its operations.

“We started Calidad with the goal of creating opportunities during uncertain times. Today, we celebrate not just growth, but the community we’ve built along the way,” Mr. Herrera said.

Over the past five years, the company said it has received several sales awards, conducted roadshows in North America and the Middle East, and entered into partnerships with developers.

Its property portfolio now totals billions of pesos, with a network of accredited projects across the country, it said.

The company also outlined expansion plans, including the launch of the Elite Group, a team of property specialists.

It also cited the Calidad Foundation, its social development arm.

“As Calidad Realty looks ahead, the company remains anchored in its founding philosophy: delivering quality service and matching clients with properties they truly deserve,” it said. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno